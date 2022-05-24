Secret Sales launches fulfilment service supporting brands needing UK distribution

Online marketplace Secret Sales has announced the launch of a fulfilment service that aims to support brands that require a UK distribution centre.

The new offering, Fulfilment by Secret Sales (FBSS), hopes to solve logistical problems faced by brands that want to be featured on the marketplace but aren’t equipped with the infrastructure or geographical location to fulfil UK orders.

In a release, CEO of the company, Chris Griffin, said: “Our premium e-commerce marketplace model, with digitally connected inventory and brand to consumer shipping is by far the most efficient, sustainable and profitable way for brands and retailers to trade non full price inventory, however we understand the challenges faced by a number of brands unable to fulfil the last piece of the puzzle if their stock is based in continental Europe or Brexit regulations are making selling directly to UK consumers prohibitively expensive.”

Griffin added: “We are simply adding a convenient option that looks after the final step, helping those brands to fulfil orders on the Secret Sales platform.”

Brands that want to take advantage of the offer will pay a monthly management fee, as well as a parcel pick, pack and ship rate, and will be able to ship goods in bulk to the e-tailer’s UK warehouse, where direct-to-consumer shipping and returns will be taken care of.

The marketplace further stated that it is planning to roll out the service in each country it trades in. Operations are currently running in the Netherlands, Belgium and the UK, with additional plans to launch in 12 more European countries over the next two years.