Secret Sales launches in the Netherlands and Belgium amid European expansion

Discount fashion marketplace Secret Sales has launched in the Netherlands and Belgium as it kicks off its European expansion.

The British company said an initial 450 brands and over 700 million euros worth of inventory are currently live on dedicated sites for the two new markets.

The news comes after Secret Sales closed its latest investment round, the proceeds of which it said it will use to further accelerate growth into 12 more European countries over the next two years.

“Secret Sales provides a sustainable route for brands to sell non full price stock, and the wider theme of responsible retailing resonates well with consumers in the Netherlands and Belgium,” said CEO Chris Griffin.

He described the two markets as a “natural fit” for the company’s expansion in Europe.

Secret Sales begins European rollout

Griffin continued: “Our marketplace is addressing universal challenges the retail industry faces and offers a long-term, clean and profitable solution. We are creating a new culture around non full price inventory.”

Secret Sales was acquired in March 2020 by retail entrepreneurs Chris Griffin and Matt Purt and transformed from a flash sales website to an e-commerce marketplace.

Since then, the company reported strong revenue growth and a spate of top appointments, including a new head of trading and six other hires to newly created director-level positions.