Seidensticker firms up plans for womenswear wholesale comeback

Seidensticker is bringing its womenswear back to wholesale, starting from the upcoming order season. The blouse specialist has adapted its collection accordingly.

Back in January, Seidensticker's CEO Silvia Bentzinger did not rule out a return for womenswear to wholesale, as she mentioned in an interview. She did not want to announce any concrete plans at the time. The Bielefeld-based company has now confirmed its updated strategy, following a report by the trade magazine Textilwirtschaft (TW).

“With the realignment of our womenswear, we are deliberately focusing on a distinct profile rather than breadth,” said Bentzinger, speaking to FashionUnited. “We are returning with a clearer, more modern collection and a selective wholesale strategy that perfectly matches our positioning as a blouse specialist.”

Credits: Seidensticker

Before Seidensticker announced at the end of 2024 that it would no longer sell its womenswear via the wholesale channel, the collection and customer structure were very heterogeneous, Bentzinger explained to TW. At the time, the womenswear collection was available in the premium segment as well as at retailers such as Sinn and Galeria Kaufhof. The different requirements of these partners led to a dilution of the brand.

The company did not wish to provide specific details about potential retail partners when asked by FashionUnited. The goal is to build sustainable partnerships with the “right retail partners,” the CEO added. “The current market movement is opening up opportunities that we want to seize with a focused offering and a strong signature style.”

From spring 2027, Seidensticker plans to return with a more focused and expressive assortment than before. The collection, comprising around 60 options, will be somewhat more understated, which is why fewer prints will be included. The focus will be on blouses, although product groups such as knitwear, trousers, dresses and blazers will also be expanded in the future. Additionally, the never-out-of-stock range has been adjusted. It now includes around 120 items and features a larger proportion of fashion-forward pieces.

Credits: Seidensticker

Womenswear currently accounts for around 30 percent of turnover. Menswear is expected to remain the main revenue driver in the long term. However, the company considers an increase in the womenswear share to 40 percent to be realistic.