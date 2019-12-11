Seidensticker Group announces management restructure

The Seidensticker Group has announced restructuring of management at the group of companies. The company said in a statement that Martin Friedrich, managing director and member of the board of directors, is leaving the Bielefeld company on 31 December 2019. Due to the business model’s focus, the managing partners Frank and Gerd Oliver Seidensticker have decided to focus on strategic management and the expansion of the remaining brand and private label business areas in future. The company has appointed three new senior executives - Dr Silvia Bentzinger, Dr Marc Barrantes and Dr Horst Gersmeyer, who will report to Frank and Gerd Oliver Seidensticker.

“With his expertise and commitment, Martin Friedrich has made a decisive contribution to the company’s strategic realignment in recent years. We would like to sincerely thank him for his extraordinary achievements and wish him all the best for the future,” said the two managing partners Frank and Gerd Oliver Seidensticker.

The company added tgar operational management of the group of companies will be transferred to three experienced external managers on January 1, 2020. Barrantes, who holds a doctorate in economics, will join the company as CFO and will be responsible for the areas of finance and accounting, controlling, IT, legal affairs and human resources. Gersmeyer, who has been managing director of Seidensticker Overseas Ltd. in Hong Kong and Seidensticker Logistik GmbH since August 2018, will become COO of the group of companies managing the supply chain division and be responsible for the worldwide activities within purchasing & procurement as well as production and logistics for Europe and Asia and will also be in charge of the private label division. Additionally, Bentzinger, will assume overall responsibility for the Seidensticker brand.

Picture:Seidensticker Group