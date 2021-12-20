Self-Portrait’s SP Collection acquires luxury brand Roland Mouret

SP Collection, a new holding company established by Self-Portrait founder Han Chong, has acquired luxury label Roland Mouret following its administration filing last month.

The brand will join Self Portrait in the group set up by Chong, established to “discover, nurture and develop best in class creativity and design”.

The acquisition of the brand will consist of its intellectual property and the assets of 19 RM Limited. Staff and retail are not a part of the offer.

The first collection by Roland Mouret is expected to be Resort 2023, set to be presented in June 2022 and available for purchase by November 2022. As part of the acquisition, founder Roland Mouret will take on a new role as founder and creative chair.

“I am very honoured to have the chance to take this luxury brand on the next stage of its journey,” said Chon, in a release. “As part of SP Collection, Roland Mouret will benefit from the infrastructure and resources necessary to ensure it can flourish in the coming years. The Roland Mouret brand already has a powerful and respected legacy and I’m excited to see how we can develop it for luxury customers around the world. I am also delighted that Roland himself will be a part of this next chapter.”

Mouret also expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition, noting Chong’s “passion for the Roland Mouret brand”.

The label filed for administration back in late November, following the rapid decline of the events and special occasions industry affected by the pandemic. A report by the Financial Times stated the brand’s sales plummeted by 80 percent at the start of the pandemic, further suggesting it could take five years to fully recover.