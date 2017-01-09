Selfridges posts 18 percent increase in holiday sales

- Prachi Singh |
-
Selfridges has said that positive tourist turnout and exclusive events organised around the Christmas season helped push Selfridges holiday sales over 18 percent. The company said, it was able to report rise in sales despite offering no discounting or sales promotions amid otherwise soft trading conditions.
The company, however held several special events during the festive season such as a Carry On-style pantomime and Sink the Pink, among others. Another factor that boosted sales at its stores in London, Manchester and Birmingham as well as online platform was devaluation of pound since the Brexit vote that saw increase in tourist spend during the month of December.
Picture:Selfridges
