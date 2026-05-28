Selfridges proposes plan to cut 2 percent of head office roles

Selfridges is due to shake up its head office team. The luxury department store has confirmed proposed plans to cut 2 percent of its headcount to align with “strategic and financial objectives”.

In a statement to Drapers, a spokesperson for the company said it had entered into a consultation process with employees. Those impacted are believed to be in IT support, business analysis, service improvement and digital operations. Selfridges currently employs around 3,100 people.

The statement read: “We are proposing changes to some of our head office teams in line with our strategic and financial objectives. We are working through the details and ways to mitigate a proposed 2 percent reduction in our overall headcount as part of a consultation process with our teams.”