Sephora announces participants for 2022 Accelerate programme

Beauty giant Sephora has announced the participants for its 2022 Accelerate brand incubation programme, including a group of 10 BIPOC brand founders.

Operating in its seventh year, the programme looks to focus on supporting founds of colour, recognising them as a reflection of “the very best in beauty”.

“It is important that brand founders of all backgrounds have the opportunity and resources they need to grow their businesses and thrive,” said Priya Venkatesh, SVP merchandising, skincare and hair, in a statement. “Through the Accelerate programme, Sephora is committed to giving founders the long-term mentorship, access to market and scale they need to truly accelerate growth, with the programme serving as a springboard for nascent brands to become visible, viable, stable and financially solvent.”

Participants will take part in a half year scheme involving an onboarding session with Sephora, a week-long supportive bootcamp and a “graduation” that will see each founder present their learnings and brand to senior-level Sephora representatives.

Brands selected include Black-owned, vegan hair care line, Wonder Curl, facial hair removal specialist Kempt and the programme’s first fragrance label, House of Foster.

The selection process considered the early-stage maturation of the brands, as well as the ongoing vision, innovation and current stage of product development each of them presented.

Venkatesh added: “We are thrilled to welcome all 2022 finalists to the Accelerate programme and into the Sephora family. We know that business growth in communities of colour creates jobs, opportunity, stability and generational wealth - having the potential to for decades of positive impact. With the programme’s focus on BIPOC-owned brands, Sephora is committed to making a difference.”