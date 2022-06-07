Sephora CEO to unexpectedly step down

LVMH has announced that the president and chief executive officer of Sephora, Martin Brok, will be leaving the company, effective June 30, due to “a divergence of views”.

According to an internal memo acquired by FashionUnited, Brok’s departure comes as a mutual agreement between himself and the LVMH Group, the owner of the beauty retailer.

“I have always admired Sephora as a leading global brand, and I am proud to have had the opportunity to lead the maison over the past 20 months,” said Brok.

He continued: “I have worked with amazing people, we have built a world-class global leadership team, navigated some unprecedented challenges, and enjoyed significant successes. I have been deeply inspired by Sephora’s sense of purpose, culture, energy and passion – in particular, the 25,000 beauty advisors across the globe – and I will take this with me for the future.”

Chris de Lapuente, the current chairman and CEO of LVMH Selective Retailing, will resume the position of president and CEO of Sephora, alongside his current responsibilities.

Lapuente commented: “I want to thank Martin for his contributions in leading Sephora through these challenging covid pandemic times. Under Martin’s leadership, Sephora continued to grow globally and embarked on a transformational journey to accelerate its position as the leading global prestige beauty retailer.”