Sephora France head exits company, transfers to LVMH’s Tannico

The general manager of Sephora France, Thierry Bertrand-Souleau, has exited after 11 years at the beauty retail giant.

It comes as a “natural and positive evolution” for Bertrand-Souleau, a spokesperson for Sephora said, who further added: “We warmly thank Thierry for all these years spent with us and we wish him all the best in this new role.”

Bertrand-Souleau will not be straying far from the LVMH-owned brand.

As of January 2023, he has become the CEO of the luxury conglomerate’s Tannico, a wine and champagne company established as a joint venture between Moët Hennessy and Campari Group.

In a statement to FashionUnited, Sephora said his replacement is in progress and had not yet been announced.

In the meantime, Sylvie Moreau, president of Sephora EME, will be leading the French teams alongside her Europe Middle East role.

The company has seen a number of shifts within its leadership over recent months, most notably that of its group CEO after Martin Brok unexpectedly announced his resignation in June 2022.

Following the appointment of Guillaume Mott to the top position, Sephora also announced Sarah Boyd as its UK managing director, to lead the company’s expansion in the region, and Deborah Yeh as global chief purpose officer.