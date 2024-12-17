Sephora names 2025 Accelerate brands

Sephora North America has selected eight BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) brands for its 2025 Accelerate programme, which is designed to nurture and propel emerging beauty brands.

The 2025 edition marks a decade of Sephora championing emerging talent and continues to be a vital launchpad for BIPOC-founded and -owned businesses, with this year’s cohort spanning the haircare, make-up, skincare, and fragrance categories.

Each of the selected businesses will take part in a six-month curriculum with mentorship, merchandising support, grants and investor connections for all participants. In addition, they will have the opportunity to launch at Sephora North America upon completion.

Since the programme’s pivot in 2021 to focus on brand founders of Colour, 33 brands have completed the programme and more than half of the brands from the 2021–2023 cohorts are now available to shop at Sephora.

Priya Venkatesh, global chief merchandising officer at Sephora, said in a statement: “We are delighted to celebrate the 2025 Accelerate finalists and recognise their incredible potential to shape the future of beauty. This programme has become a proven platform for championing diverse founders and empowering them with the resources, expertise, and community they need to launch and thrive.

“The continued interest from this year’s applicant pool reflects not only the programme’s impact but also the demand for unique, innovative brands that reflect today’s diverse beauty landscape. At Sephora, we are proud to stand alongside these founders, ensuring they have the tools and support to succeed far beyond the programme.”

The 2025 Sephora Accelerate cohorts:

Jade Beguelin and Sabrina Sadeghian from 4AM, a research-backed skincare brand that creates luxurious, all-in-one products designed to simplify your skincare routine without sacrificing life’s guilty pleasures.

Hye Young Kim from OliviaUmma, an innovative skincare brand inspired by Korean beauty and designed for cross-generational use.

Merian O from Bounce Curl, a science-backed haircare brand that creates high-performance products designed to enhance curly, wavy and coily hair.

Aziza El Wanni from The Potion Studio, which crafts clean, climate-adaptive haircare for textured hair, which streamlines routines for 'the lazy natural'.

Christal Alert of Tonal Cosmetics, a sun care-first make-up for all skin tones.

Funmi Monet from Influxious, an overflow of luxury through fine fragrances and scented adornments.

Fatema Raja and Navneet Kaur from Ruhveda, a contemporary fragrance brand rooted in South Asian heritage and Ayurveda.

Judy Koloko of The Steam Bar, which promotes the regeneration of hair through the groundbreaking delivery system which is steaming for all.