Sephora names eight beauty brands for accelerator incubator

Sephora North America has selected eight brands founded by Black, Indigenous, and people of colour (BIPOC), spanning haircare, makeup, skincare, and fragrance categories for its 2024 Accelerate incubator programme.

The Accelerator, now in its ninth year, focuses on building a community of innovative, inspirational brand founders in the beauty space by offering a foundation, network, and ecosystem for brands to launch and thrive.

The programme features a 360-degree, six-month curriculum with mentorship, merchandising support, grants, and investor connections to all participants, with the opportunity to launch at Sephora North America upon completion.

Kristin Odegaard, senior director of merchandising strategy and business development at Sephora, said in a statement: “This year, we received more than 800 applications – a record-setting number of applications in Accelerate program history – which we believe is a testament to the unique and differentiated curriculum we’re able to offer, plus the strength of our community.

“Accelerate continues to serve as a vehicle for discovering, cultivating, and even launching these amazing brands that represent so many of our clients and the world today, while providing meaningful support for growing brands to continue to succeed well beyond the program’s completion.”

The 2024 Sephora Accelerate cohorts, selected for “demonstrating leadership in beauty,” include skincare brand Banuskin focused on acne-prone skin; haircare brand Sienna Naturals for textured hair consumers; Abi Ame a problem-solving skincare brand for the body; and Indē Wild described as the first global Ayurvedistry brand.

The line-up also includes facial oil brand Katini Skin; Harlem Perfume Co., which offers fragrances inspired by the heart of Harlem and the soul of jazz; lipcare brand Maed Beauty; and Soft Rows, which celebrates texture-rich hair.

The 2024 Accelerate class will undertake weekly classes aimed at helping them prepare “for long-term success,” with sessions covering finance, brand strategy, social media, and marketing. They will also receive access to 1:1 personalised consulting with Front Row and Clarity Media, plus a dedicated advisory team comprised of beauty industry partners, founders from within the Sephora portfolio and financial professionals.