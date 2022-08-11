Sephora relaunches virtual gaming experience, Sephoria

Beauty retailer Sephora has announced its virtual gaming experience, Sephoria, will be returning, once again allowing users to explore its brand through an online world.

Set to take place September 18, the ‘Sephoria: Virtual House of Beauty’ event will provide the option to explore an interactive beauty house, with multiple rooms that highlight the retailer’s product assortment and the 35 plus brands that will be participating.

Rooms include a greeting area with information on the event, a theatre displaying the most popular products and a space highlighting BIPOC and Latin-owned beauty brands.

During the new activation, visitors will be introduced to a new point-earn platform, through which they can play games and build up points to win prizes.

Additionally, attendees can also engage with the brand’s founders, Sephora experts and other content creators through live-chat features.

It follows on from Sephora’s virtual event last year, albeit with advanced features and a wider audience range.

This year will see the programme become available globally for the first time, with customers based in the US, Canada, France, Spain and Italy now able to take part in the experience.

Those registered in the US can further apply to purchase a curated ‘Experience Kit’ that will include a selection of beauty products from participating brands.