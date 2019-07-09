Sequential Brands Group relaunches Caribbean Joe brand

Sequential Brands Group, Inc., the owner of the Caribbean Joe brand, has signed several new partnerships for the brand in categories such as fragrance, kid’s swimwear, women’s pajamas and loungewear, and men’s and women’s sportswear.

“This relaunch is the culmination of work we’ve done to refresh the iconic Caribbean Joe brand with a more modern sensibility while not losing its accessible, laidback attitude that consumers love,” said Karen Castellano, President of Sequential Brands Group’s fashion division in a statement, adding, “We’ve elevated our partners across several new categories and now have one cohesive design and print strategy across the brand.”

As part of the relaunch, the company said, it has signed a new partnership with Levy Group for men’s and women’s sportswear. In addition to the Levy Group, Caribbean Joe has signed a new partnership with Dreamwave for women’s pajamas and loungewear as well as kid’s swimwear, and a new fragrance partner with Bellevue Brands.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Sequential Brands Group to relaunch the Caribbean Joe brand into the categories of men’s and women’s sportswear. We look forward to making a significant impact with this iconic brand in the marketplace, and delivering exciting casual lifestyle products with a new and innovative perspective to our key retail partners,” added Donald Levy, CEO of the Levy Group.

Picture:Caribbean Joe website