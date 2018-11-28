Sequential renews partnership with Camuto for Jessica Simpson footwear business

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has signed a long-term licensing partnership renewal with Camuto Group, a footwear and accessory designer and developer, which is now owned by DSW Inc. Under the new partnership agreement, Camuto, the company said, will continue to develop Jessica Simpson’s footwear business, which is currently sold at retail stores across the country and online including Dillard’s, Macy’s, Belk, Nordstrom, Zappos.com and DSW, among others.

Commenting on the development, Jessica Simpson said in a statement: “As we enter our 14th year of partnership, I am proud of the footwear business we have built together and feel blessed to carry on Vince’s legacy in our shoes and his spirit in our drive to keep dreaming bigger.”

“We’re thrilled to renew our longtime partnership with Camuto Group, and build on Jessica’s already successful footwear line. The renewed partnership speaks to the brand’s strength as well as consumers’ demand for her fabulous shoes,” added Karen Murray, CEO of Sequential Brands Group.

The Jessica Simpson Collection is a lifestyle concept inspired by and designed in collaboration with Jessica Simpson, the American entertainment, music and style icon. Available globally, the brand offers footwear, apparel, fragrance, fashion accessories, maternity apparel, girls’ clothing and accessories and a home line.

“The Jessica Simpson Collection remains a key brand within the portfolio and our long-term relationship with Jessica, and her commitment to growing the business, positions the footwear category for strong growth in the near term,” said Simon Nankervis, Chief Commercial Officer of DSW Inc.

Picture:Facebook/Jessica Simpson