Seraphine unveils brand identity refresh

Maternity fashion label Seraphine has unveiled a new brand identity designed to align more closely with a “whole new paradigm” of pregnancy and “deliver on the needs of a modern, pregnant woman”.

The shift in approach comes as a “new era” of communication around pregnancy takes precedence, Seraphine said, a one “defined by authenticity, increasingly thoughtful consumption, as well as retaining your own identity and personal style whilst being pregnant”.

Through its “relaunch” the brand wishes to break negative connotations surrounding maternity-focused fashion through collections formulated by in-house designers. As such, the company said it had invested time into understanding how women want to dress during this period, not only focusing on practical needs but emotional ones too.

Seraphine unveils new brand identity. Credits: Seraphine.

“Seraphine’s goal in this new era is to help every woman feel like her best, most confident self during this transformative time,” a press release noted, before adding that the pregnancy wardrobe should be both aspirational and functional.

In a release, chief design and creative officer, Annie Holt, said: “Our designs intelligently adapt to the changing needs of pregnancy. They're full of hidden details and functionality that allow the fit to evolve as the body changes - always working with a woman's body, rather than against it.

“And we're continually watching the culture and reading the trend cycle. Taking inspiration from how our woman likes to dress when she isn't pregnant allows us to build collections that feel like an easy, natural extension - and reflection - of our woman's existing personal style.”