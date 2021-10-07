Sergio Tacchini and Batra Group announce license agreement

Sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini has confirmed it has entered into a licensing agreement with global distribution company the Batra Group, with the long-term, exclusive partnership beginning in the spring/summer 2022 season.

The agreement will see the Batra Group distribute Sergio Tacchini apparel and accessories to retailers throughout the UK and Ireland, helping to solidify the brand’s place in the UK market. The label is currently distributed in over 70 countries.

Sergio Tacchini CEO, Howard Cohen, said in a statement: “The Batra Group, led by Rajiv Batra, is a world-class fashion apparel company with a keen understanding of today’s streetwear customer. Rajiv and his organisation will not only manage the greater UK market but also will be a key partner as we enhance the profile of the brand on the world stage.”

The group has ongoing customer relations with a number of high-profile retailers in the UK, including JD Sports, Urban Outfitters and Asos, with operations for the label’s on a global basis. The organisation also works closely with brands such as Fila, Juicy Couture and Russell Athletic on design, sourcing and distribution.

“The rich heritage of Sergio Tacchini embodied in its design archives, colourful personalities who have been associated with the brand and the position it has occupied at the intersection of culture and sport makes this a unique opportunity for our group,” said Rajiv Batra, executive chairman of the Batra Group.