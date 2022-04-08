Seven innovators join Fashion for Good’s 2022 Asia Innovation Programme

Dutch organisation Fashion for Good has announced that seven new innovators have been selected to participate in its 2022 Asia Innovation Programme, the fourth edition of the project.

The selected companies were chosen by the organisation’s brand and manufacturing partners during an event in Mumbai.

The nine month programme will provide those participating with support in scaling their business by matching innovators with relevant industry partners to push piloting, implementation and investments.

In a release, Priyanka Khanna, head of Asia expansion at Fashion for Good, said: “We are extremely excited to kick off our third year in Asia and continue to generate tangible impact in the region with the addition of these seven new innovations.

“By providing them with a platform to learn and grow, and connecting them with leading industry players, the programme offers an opportunity to drive the implementation of their solutions in the supply chain at scale.”

India’s AN Herbals, Fermentech Labs and Sodhani Biotech and the US’ Gaiacel were among those selected, each focused on technology designed to bring a “positive disruption” to Asia. The four companies centre around unique dyeing solutions, pretreatment and finishing from plant, forest and agricultural waste.

Meanwhile, Spanish company Picvisa, Germany’s Vaayu and UKHI Hemp Foundation, also from India, are more focused on driving innovations for raw materials and utilising existing materials.