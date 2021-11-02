Sézane awarded B Corp certification

Sézane has become one of the first French fashion brands to receive B Corp certification highlighting its commitment to social and environmental performance.

The certification reinforces Sézane’s sustainable approach to fashion, from its choice of production methods, raw materials and working conditions, to its environmental impact, such as reducing its delivery and packaging footprint.

Sézane also adds that three-quarters of its current collection is eco-friendly, including its first 100 percent eco-friendly denim line, and its pieces are also certified by five of the industry most reliable certifications: GOTS, Oeko-Tex, FSC, RWS and RMS.

Image: courtesy of Sézane

Another element of B Corp certification is for companies to demonstrate that they use profits and growth to a greater end. Sézane has raised more than 4.5 million euros for the philanthropic programme Demain since 2018. On the 21st of every month, 10 percent of its global turnover and 100 percent of the proceeds from a dedicated design are donated to initiatives that support access to education and equality of opportunity for children all over the world.

Morgane Sézalory, founder of Sézane, said in a statement that the certification is a testament to an immense undertaking by her teams since the brands launch 10 years ago: “It means that we are a little closer to becoming the brand we desire to be at our essence. We’re surrounded by noise and pressure to do things a certain way yet Sézane has always been a means through which we could celebrate “la liberté Française”. Create, undo, challenge and improve.

“B Corp is a stringent, independent validation of what we stand for.”