SGS partners with Jeanologia on light sensitive fabric testing

SGS has announced a new partnership with Spanish technology manufacturer, Jeanologia, on the launch of an advanced Light Sensitive Fabric test.

Available exclusively through the Swiss inspection and verification company, the programme utilises laser technology to accurately measure the sustainability of denim fabrics for laser marking.

The process aims to reduce the environmental impact of producing denim, with laser marking present to reduce water consumption and the use of toxic, chemical substances.

The test analyses how denim fabrics react to laser processing for eco-friendly finishes, with results based upon a Fabric 100 Mark System.

“We are proud to launch this service, which supports the sustainable production of fashion textiles,” said SGS Global Softlines vice president, Yvonne Tse, in a release. “We are seeing how laser marking is transforming the industry by significantly reducing water wastage and the use of toxic chemical substances during production.”

Tse continued: “For those manufacturers looking to take advantage of more eco-friendly technology, the advanced Light Sensitive Fabric test can be a vital step in that process.”