Shang Xia selects new CEO

Chinese luxury brand Shang Xia has announced the promotion of Shophia Wu to the role of chief executive officer, according to a number of reports.

Previously the company’s chief operating officer, Wu will be replacing Jiang Qiong Er, who founded the Chinese label back in 2010 alongside French fashion house Hermès and has served at the helm of the brand since.

According to reports, Jiang will remain a board member and take on a new advisory role at Exor, the holding company that acquired a majority stake in Shang Xia in December 2020 for approximately 80 million euros.

The firm’s portfolio also consists of Christian Louboutin, Ferrari and Italian football club Juventus.

The announcement follows the appointment of Central Saint Martins alum Yang Li as Shang Xia’s new creative director, in September 2021.

The brand also made its fashion week debut in October, unveiling the first collection by Li in Paris.