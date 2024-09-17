Shein announces 10 million euro programme for European designers

Shein has launched a programme aimed at discovering, supporting, and developing emerging design talent across Europe, with an initial investment of 10 million euros.

“A dedicated team will focus on the programme, with the goal of onboarding 250 European designers over the next five years through the Shein X Designer Incubator,” the press release reads.

Shein X allows designers to focus on creation, while Shein handles production, marketing, and retail. This enables designers to reach a global audience, share in the profits from sales, and retain ownership of their creations," explained the company in a statement.

To date, nearly 100 designers have participated in Shein X, and their creations are now available to consumers in over 150 global markets.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Leonard Lin, Shein's president for the EMEA region said: "Europe represents an incredible hub of young talent, which is why we are working not only to support new generations but also to advance our sustainability and circularity goals.”

He continued: “Just as the local designers in our show incorporated circularity into their styles, we intend to continue promoting the adoption of circular choices and preferred materials across our entire offering." emphasised

On Sunday, collections from several young French designers were showcased at the Pavillon Vendôme Paris, as the online retailer launched its latest showcase of French design talent. Each new look was complemented by pieces and accessories from the e-tailer.

"This show celebrates the incredible diversity and creativity of French fashion, offering a platform where new voices can let their creativity shine. Shein's mission is to make the beauty of fashion accessible to everyone,” Luca Raveillon, artistic director of Shein France added on his part.

“This means not only giving consumers the freedom to choose styles that reflect their individuality but also giving emerging designers the opportunity to showcase their unique collections to a wider audience, contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic fashion industry," he said.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT, translated with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.