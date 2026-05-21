Shein expands UK logistics network with new Midlands warehouse

Chinese e-commerce giant Shein has opened a new e-commerce logistics warehouse in the English Midlands as the company continues to expand its UK distribution operations.

The new 35,000 square metre facility in Cannock has created 450 jobs, bringing the total number of logistics roles supported by Shein in the UK to around 1,000, a press release revealed. The site is the company’s third warehouse on the Cannock campus, where it has now doubled its footprint to more than 60,000 square metres.

The warehouse includes automated sorting lines and robotic order picking systems aimed at improving operational efficiency and speeding up deliveries for customers and marketplace partners.

In a statement, Martin Reidy, the director of corporate affairs for Shein's European arm, said: “This investment reinforces our commitment to providing better service to our customers and marketplace partners in the UK.

“This facility enhances our ability to deliver faster and more reliable service, while also supporting local economic development by creating jobs and collaborating with businesses in the region.”

The expansion follows a series of UK investments from Shein, including offices in London and Manchester, and comes as the retailer continues to grow its marketplace business for third-party sellers.

Launched in the UK in 2024, Shein Marketplace currently supports around 3,000 UK sellers. The company recently partnered with THG Fulfil to offer integrated logistics and fulfilment services for marketplace partners, including next-day delivery capabilities and streamlined returns management.