Shein launches peer-to-peer resale platform

Fast fashion retailer Shein has revealed a new resale destination that will allow customers to buy and sell previously owned Shein products.

Dubbed ‘Shein Exchange’, the new platform’s creation comes as a response to a growing customer demand for resale, the company said in a release, with those expressing an interest also noting a need for the removal of high platform fees that are often required on other sites.

Currently running as a pilot in the US, the feature can be accessed through Shein’s existing app, with an interface that aims to make the resale process easier for sellers to list products via past purchase records.

Despite a globally rising concern over Shein’s environmental impact, the Chinese retailer is hoping that this new platform will encourage its customers to become active participants in circularity as it looks to promote “mindful consumption”.

It builds on the firm’s increasing efforts to turn around perceptions of its operation, as it is often subject to criticism over its large production volume, regular alleged plagiarism of small businesses and unethical practices.

It most recently came under scrutiny following the unveiling of a Channel 4 investigation, which aired on the UK broadcaster’s online platform yesterday.

In the 50 minute documentary, investigators found that a large portion of Shein garment workers at its suppliers’ factories were being paid as little as three pence per garment through 18-hour shifts.

The launch of the resale offer may be part of the retailer’s continued attempt to rejuvenate its image, as it looks to roll out the feature into other global markets next year.