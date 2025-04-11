Shein obtains UK approval for London IPO

After months of anticipation, ultra-fast-fashion retailer Shein has secured approval from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for its London IPO. The information was disclosed by Reuters.

Following the submission of documents for its IPO in June 2024, Shein faced several obstacles. Amid concerns regarding workers' rights in its supply chain, a UK parliamentary committee questioned the company. The investigation led to the revelation of two cases of child labor among its suppliers in February.

The company's legal counsel, Yinan Zhu, stated that they adopt a "zero-tolerance approach to child labor" and added that the brand would continue to work "relentlessly" to ensure that these cases are "completely eliminated" from its supply chain.

Furthermore, in February 2025, the British activist group Stop Uyghur Genocide (SUG) announced its intention to initiate a judicial review against the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) if it approved Shein's IPO on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Nevertheless, this Friday, April 11, the press learned that the British organization has validated Shein's IPO project. The IPO (initial public offering) must now obtain another approval. Shein will also need to obtain approval from Chinese regulators, notably the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The Singapore-based company was valued at $66 billion during its last fundraising round in 2023.