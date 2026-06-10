Shein opens Dublin logistics centre

Fast fashion giant Shein has opened a new e-commerce logistics centre in Dublin, Ireland, as it expands its regional fulfilment network in response to growing demand.

The new 16,000 square foot facility is located in Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, and will support 30 jobs across warehouse and office roles, RTE reported.

In a statement to the media outlet, Shein’s corporate communications director, Robin Kiely, said the company was proud to expand its operations in Ireland, a country which “plays an important role in our wider European growth strategy”.

Kiely added that “this investment strengthens our ability to provide improved, more efficient services for customers across the country”.

“The new facility also creates additional warehouse and office roles locally, while supporting our long-term commitment to investing in infrastructure, technology and operational capability across Ireland and Europe,” he continued.

The introduction of the Dublin site builds on broader efforts by Shein to grow its European logistics footprint.

The company opened a primary distribution centre in Wroclaw, Poland, last year, which was followed by a logit logistics warehouse in the UK Midlands that opened last month.

In Ireland, Shein is currently facing an inquiry by the Irish Data Protection Commission over concerns of personal data transfers between the EU/EEA and China.

The company has also been issued a 22 million euro fine from the French government over allegations related to product traceability, environmental claims, withdrawal periods and delivery times.