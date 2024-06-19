Shein partners with Ntx Group to leverage AI capabilities for even faster speed to market

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein has partnered with Ntx Group to further accelerate its design and production processes by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).

A global textile innovation and solutions company, Ntx has implemented AI into its design, planning, and production capabilities and is among the preferred suppliers for sports and denim brands.

By utilizing Ntx AI driven-technologies and methods, Shein can introduce new fashion items to its ecommerce platform within just seven days and ensure product delivery within five days, which is markedly faster than traditional design and production methods.

“AI and fashion are logical partners,” said Charles Duan, managing partner of Ntx Group, in a statement. “We are thrilled to contribute our AI expertise to major brands and emerging fashion companies that want to follow trends and sell their products on the Shein platform.”

Recognized and awarded development awards for the launch of its AI-powered Cooltrans denim manufacturing process, a proven textile colorization solution that makes it possible to produce ready-to-sew fabrics in days rather than months, Ntx works with brands like Shein who want to speed up design, production, and launch to market processes.

Shein remains one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms in the US, with the #Shein hashtag on TikTok garnering over 84.4 billion views.