Shein partners with THG Fulfil to boost UK marketplace offering

Shein has expanded its UK marketplace capabilities through a new partnership with THG Fulfil, aimed at improving services for local brands and retailers.

The update looks to introduce a more integrated system for UK sellers using the Shein Marketplace, which launched in the region in 2024. The platform allows brands to list products and access a customer base of more than 100 million across Europe, a press release said.

Through the new partnership, sellers can now connect directly to THG Fulfil’s logistics network. Orders placed via the marketplace will be processed through THG’s system, offering features such as next-day delivery with late cut-off times, streamlined returns and end-to-end fulfilment.

Christina Fontana, senior director for brand operations EMEA at Shein, said: “By enhancing the seller experience and strengthening integrations with local partners, such as with THG Fulfil, we’ve made it easier for UK brands and retailers to scale their operations.”

According to Shein, more than 3,000 UK businesses are currently active on the marketplace platform, which has largely focused on supporting small and medium-sized brands to grow internationally while maintaining control over brand identity and product offering.

Darren Rajanah, chief revenue officer at THG Ingenuity, added: “Our technology offers sellers a distinct competitive advantage, creating a seamless process for launching on the platform and ensuring their customers receive a world-class delivery experience.

"We are excited to be named Shein's official beauty partner and look forward to supporting brands of all sizes as they scale and grow.”