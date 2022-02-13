Shein plans new supply chain hub

Fast-fashion giant Shein is planning to invest 2.3 billion dollars into a global supply chain center in Guangzhou. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post.

The new hub is expected to be as large as three football fields, according to a document filed with the Development and Reform Commission. Construction is expected to take place this year.

Shein is becoming one of the largest growing fast-fashion players, competing with other top brands like H&M, Uniqlo, and Zara. The brand currently sells in close to 200 countries.