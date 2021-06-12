Shein reinforces its bet for the U.S. market with a pop-up store in Arizona

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein will open its first pop-up store in Arizona this week. This strategy has brought good results to the online fashion brand in the U.S. market.

The online fashion company began its journey in 2008 in Nanjing, China, opening the first of its temporary stores in the United States in 2018, in New York City. Since then, it has opened pop-up stores in various cities across the country, including Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco.

The Tempe pop-up will be open June 18-20 and will feature a selection of fashion and accessories from Shein’s 2021 Summer Collection. It will also include some items from its brand Shein X (collaborations with emerging designers), MOTF (Shein’s premium collection) and Sheglam (beauty products).

Shein will present the first 50 shoppers with discounts and other gifts, as well as those customers who spend more than 50 dollars at the pop-up store. The retailer will also encourage customers to donate clothing by offering discounts to use during the days the Arizona pop-up is open. All donated clothing will go to Maggie’s Place, a local non-profit organization that provides safe spaces for pregnant women and mothers in need of shelter.

Shein triumphs among American teens

Notably, Shein’s brand recognition is increasing among Americans, especially among younger consumers.

In fact, Piper Sandler’s latest survey of teenage preferences and tastes revealed that Shein is the favorite fashion brand of younger shoppers, second only to Amazon and toppling brands like Nike or Urban Outfitters.

Specifically, Shein is succeeding among teenagers from higher-income families in the United States, who are beginning to prefer the Chinese brand to other national brands such as PacSun or Lululemon.

Success on Instagram

According to TechCrunch, Shein is also taking the world of mobile shopping by storm, as it recently surpassed Amazon as the most installed shopping app on iOS and Android phones in the United States.

Social media is also a boon for the Chinese retailer, which saw his Instagram audience nearly double in eight months, reaching 20.8 million followers.

Image: Shein U.S. online store