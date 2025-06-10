Shein reportedly intends to sell ‘India-made’ clothing within a year

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein is believed to be looking to accelerate its supply chain operations in India alongside its current partner in the region, Reliance Retail.

The duo are reportedly aiming to initially sell “India-made” Shein products via its British and US website within the next six to 12 months, according to sources for Reuters. Discussions between the two partners are believed to have already been in place for months, prior to the heightening of US tariffs on Chinese imports.

It is reported that Shein is aiming to increase its number of India suppliers from 150 to 1,000 within a year. The e-tailer told the media outlet that it had licensed its brand for use in India, where it had initially launched in 2018.

Shein faced a ban in India in 2020 as part of a governmental crackdown on select Chinese applications due to border conflicts. It returned in 2025, however, after striking up an agreement with Reliance Industries, which launched a dedicated e-commerce site for Shein clothing.

The company told Reuters that “Reliance is responsible for manufacturing, supply chain, sales and operations in the Indian market”. Reliance is said to have asked suppliers to produce as few as 100 pieces per Shein design, and to only scale up production for top-selling products.

FashionUnited has contacted Shein and Reliance Retail with requests to comment.