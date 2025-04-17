Shein & Temu to increase prices as tariffs come down on cheap imports

Ultra-fast fashion retailer Shein and Chinese online marketplace Temu are set to increase prices next week as new tariffs implemented by US President Donald Trump on apparel and footwear in a bid to limit low-value imports begin.

As the tariffs drive up expenses for companies, Temu and Shein issued statements to customers this week stating that they would be increasing prices from April 25 onwards while encouraging consumers to make a purchase now so they can benefit from "today's rates."

As both Chinese companies offer a broad range of affordable products, from apparel and footwear to accessories, toys, and more, their popularity in the US has skyrocketed as Shein and Temu have long benefited from the "de minimis" exemption, which allowed goods valued under 800 US dollars to enter the US duty-free—helping them maintain low retail prices.

However, that cost-saving advantage is now at risk, as a recent executive order signed by Trump will close this trade loophole starting May 2, putting pressure on their business model, as well as that of many other fashion brands and retailers.

"Due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, our operating expenses have gone up. To keep offering the products you love without compromising on quality, we will be making price adjustments starting April 25, 2025," read the statements from both companies.

Prices on Shein vary widely at this point, with dresses retailing between 6 and 91 dollars online and dresses on Temu varying even more, between 2.48 dollars and 210 dollars.