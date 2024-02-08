Shein to open Seattle-area office as it grows US footprint

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein is set to open a Seattle-area office in downtown Bellevue as it expands its US footprint. Set to act as a fulfillment and logistics hub as Shein continues to invest in localization and offer faster delivery times, the new office space at the Bellevue Key Center spans nearly 10,000 square feet.

"The US is an important market for Shein, and we are thrilled to establish a presence in the Seattle area as we continue enhancing our fulfillment process and improving the customer experience," said Andy Huang, head of US fulfillment and logistics for Shein, in a statement.

"This expansion underscores our commitment to efficiency across our operations, and we look forward to contributing to the local community and fostering innovation in the heart of the Pacific Northwest."

Over 50 employees are set to work from the new space by the end of 2024, according to the Chinese e-commerce platform, as Shein is currently hiring for a number of roles to support its logistics and distribution growth across the nation.

Shein's US expansion will be strengthened by the critical support of its upcoming Seattle-based employees, who will enhance the shopping experience for American shoppers. These staff members are part of a wider team of over 1,500 corporate and warehouse personnel in key US cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Whitestown, IN.