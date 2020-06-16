Shoe Carnival announces 6 percent rise in quarterly cash dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. has announced that its board of directors has approved a six percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend. The company said in a statement that the quarterly cash dividend of 9 cents per share will be paid on July 20, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2020.

“The loyalty of our growing customer base underscored by the resiliency of our business and commitment of our employees has supported solid cash flow, despite the uncertain times we find ourselves in. We believe that the increase in our quarterly dividend, which represents the sixth consecutive annual increase, also reflects the confidence of our board of directors of Shoe Carnival’s long-term value creation opportunity for all of our stakeholders,” stated Cliff Sifford, Shoe Carnival’s Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

As of June 15, 2020, the company operated 390 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offered online shopping at Shoecarnival.com.

Picture:Facebook/Shoe Carnival