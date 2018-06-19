Shoe Carnival declares 7 percent rise in quarterly cash dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc’s board of directors has approved a 7 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend. The company sais that the quarterly cash dividend of 0.08 dollar per share will be paid on July 23, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 9, 2018.

“Once again, we are pleased to announce the board’s decision to increase our quarterly cash dividend. We believe this reflects our expectation for continued generation of free cash-flow and aligns with our ongoing goal of enhancing total return to our shareholders,” stated Cliff Sifford, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, as of June 18, 2018, operated 405 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and through its online platform Shoecarnival.com.

Picture:Facebook/Shoe Carnival