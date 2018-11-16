Shoe Carnival Q3 revenues drop, net income rises by 9.1 percent

American family footwear retailer Shoe Carnival said on Thursday its Q3 revenue for 2018 slid 6.4 percent but comparable sales increased 4.5 percent. Net income increased by 9.1 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 269 million US Dollars, down from 287 million US Dollars a year earlier. Net income increased to 12 million US Dollars. The profit margin of the company rose to 4.5 percent compared to 3.8 percent a year ago.

Shoe Carnival Inc was founded in 1978 by David Russel and is based in Evansville, Indiana, United States. Shoe Carnival is one of the largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands.

Offering footwear for men, women and children, the United Stated-listed company has about 0 employees worldwide and operates more than 405 stores.

Picture:Facebook/Shoe Carnival