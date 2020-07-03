Shoe Zone appoints finance director

Shoe Zone PLC has announced the appointment of Peter Foot as Finance Director, with effect from July 6, 2020. The company said in a statement that Foot will replace Jonathan Fearn whose resignation has been accepted with effect from July 31, 2020.

Commenting on Foot’s appointment, Anthony Smith, Chief Executive of Shoe Zone, said: Peter’s financial and leadership experience from over 25 years in the footwear sector will ensure he is well placed to run the finance team at Shoe Zone. On behalf of the board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jonathan for his contribution over the last four years.”

The company added that Foot will be appointed to the board of Shoe Zone subject to the completion of the customary due diligence checks required by the AIM Rules.