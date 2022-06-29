Shoe Zone expects to report increase in FY22 pre-tax profit

Since the publication of its interim results in May, Shoe Zone said, the business has been trading well along with strong margin improvements and cost savings due to rent reductions and good supply chain management.

The company expects the similar trend to continue into the fourth quarter of the company's financial year for the 52 weeks to October 2, 2022. As a result, Shoe Zone now anticipates adjusted pre-tax for FY 2022 to be not less than 8.5 million pounds.

Shoe Zone operates from a portfolio of 388 stores and has approximately 2,850 employees across the UK. The store portfolio consists of 308 high street stores containing the core Shoe Zone product range and 35 hybrid high street stores and 45, Big Box, larger retail park stores which also have additional brands such as Skechers, Hush Puppies and Kickers.