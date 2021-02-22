Shoe Zone finance director steps down

Shoe Zone has announced that Peter Foot, its finance director, has left the business with immediate effect and that the company’s board has started the search for a replacement.

The company said in a statement that Root’s departure will not have any impact on the company’s year end results, to be announced on March 8, 2021.

According the company’s website, Root re-joined Shoe Zone in July 2020 as finance director. He first worked for Shoe Zone from 1996 to 1998 as finance director after eight years at Price Waterhouse and three years as finance director at Sears Sports and Leisure. He was then at PE backed Stead & Simpson completing two successful management buyouts, a refinanced PE backed Equidebt and a number of interim FD roles, including AT Cross.