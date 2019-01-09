Shoe Zone FY18 revenues rise 1.8 percent

British family footwear retailer Shoe Zone said on Wednesday its revenue for 2018 increased by 1.8 percent. In a preliminary results announcement, the company added that profit before tax increased by 18.4 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in 2018 were 160.6 million pounds, up from 157.8 million pounds a year earlier, while profit before tax rose to 11.2 million pounds. The company's board is proposing a final dividend of 8p per share, resulting in a total dividend for the year of 11.5p compared to 10.2p per share in 2017.

Shoe Zone Plc was founded in 1917 by Christopher and Michael Smith and is based in Leicester, United Kingdom. Shoe Zone is value footwear retailer, offering low price footwear for the whole family in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells approximately 20 million pairs of shoes per annum.

Offering men's, women's and kids' footwear, the London-listed company has about 3,700 employees worldwide and operates around 490 stores.