Shoe Zone issues profit warning

British footwear retailer Shoe Zone has announced a significant downward revision of its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending October 3, 2026. The company now anticipates an adjusted loss before tax in the range of 1 million pounds to 2 million pounds.

This projection marks a stark contrast to previous market expectations of a 1 million pounds (1.35 million dollars) adjusted profit before tax. The Leicester-based retailer cited challenging trading conditions during the first quarter of the calendar year as the primary driver for the revision.

Macroeconomic pressures impact retail performance

Management identified a continued weakening in consumer confidence as a core challenge. This trend follows recent government budget announcements and ongoing geo-political issues in the Middle East.

These external factors have triggered increased customer caution, resulting in lower footfall across the Shoe Zone estate and a reduction in discretionary spending. Furthermore, the company has faced rising operational expenses, including elevated container prices and transportation costs.

Operational outlook and liquidity

The retailer expects that trading and cost pressures will continue to impact the second half (H2) of the financial year. Despite the projected loss, SZ remains debt free.

Shoe Zone operates 259 stores across the UK comprising 53 original high street stores and 206 larger format stores. These larger formats carry third-party brands including Skechers, Hush Puppies, Rieker and Lilley & Skinner alongside the core value range.

The company expects to announce its interim results in early May 2026, which will provide further clarity on the year-over-year (YoY) performance and strategic adjustments.