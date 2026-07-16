Shoe Zone narrows full year loss guidance following positive trading period

UK-based footwear retailer Shoe Zone has issued a trading update confirming that its financial performance over the last two months of trading surpassed initial market expectations. The positive performance, recorded across May and June, was driven by a closing down sale at the warehouse facility of the company alongside favourable seasonal weather conditions during the school half term period.

Consequent to the elevated sales volumes, the cash position of the company has experienced a corresponding improvement. The board of directors noted that it will continue to actively monitor corporate cash management and capital deployment strategies moving forward.

Driven by these factors, the board now expects to report an adjusted loss before tax of no greater than 1 million pounds for the financial year ending October 3, 2026. This outlook represents a marked improvement on the previous guidance issued on April 22, 2026, which had projected an adjusted loss before tax in the range of 1 million pounds to 2 million pounds. Management clarified that the adjusted loss metric strictly excludes foreign exchange gains and losses.

Retail estate maturation and multichannel capabilities

Shoe Zone operates a diverse portfolio encompassing town centre, retail park, and digital footwear distribution channels. The brand targets the value segment by providing high quality footwear at low price points for families. On average, the business sells 13.30 million pairs of shoes per annum, maintaining an average retail price point of approximately 13 pounds.

The physical retail estate of the business presently consists of 253 stores across the UK, employing approximately 2,050 employees. The domestic store network is structurally divided between 44 original high street locations and 209 larger format stores.

These larger format locations enable the company to expand its brand assortment beyond its core value lines, offering third-party brands such as Skechers, Hush Puppies, Rieker, and Lilley & Skinner. The physical network operates in tandem with its digital e-commerce platform, Shoezone.com, to deliver a full multichannel service proposition.