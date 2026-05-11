Shoe Zone's H1 financial results: revenue down, losses widen

UK-based footwear retailer Shoe Zone has announced its interim results for the 26 weeks ended March 28, 2026, revealing a decline in revenue and a widened loss as macroeconomic volatility continues to impact consumer spending.

The retailer reported total revenue of 62.93 million pounds (85.53 million dollars) for the first half, representing a 12 percent decrease from the 71.49 million pounds achieved during the same period in 2025. This decline was largely driven by a reduction in the store estate, with the company trading out of 19 fewer locations compared to 12 months ago.

Performance across retail channels

Store revenue fell by 14.1 percent to 45.80 million pounds. By the end of the period, Shoe Zone operated 259 stores, down from 269 at the 2025 fiscal year end. The portfolio now comprises 206 new format stores and 53 original format stores.

Digital revenue also saw a contraction, decreasing 6 percent to 17.08 million pounds compared to 18.20 million pounds in the first half of 2025. The company noted that digital trading conditions mirrored those seen on the high street, though it continues to invest in infrastructure, including a new mobile app and a presence on TikTok Shop.

The adjusted loss before tax widened to 5.31 million pounds from a loss of 2.60 million pounds in H1 25.

Shoe Zone chairman, Charles Smith, attributed the performance to a “very challenging trading environment” characterized by weak consumer confidence and global economic volatility.

Operational adjustments and outlook

Gross profit margin decreased to 11.8 percent from 15.4 percent in the prior year. Shoe Zone finance director, Terry Boot, highlighted that the company is right-sizing its operations, including plans to exit three of the six leases at its distribution centre.

Looking ahead, the board has revised its full-year expectations. Following an update on April 22, 2026, the company now forecasts an adjusted loss before tax of between one million pounds and two million pounds for the full year. Smith noted that footfall remains low following recent budget announcements and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.