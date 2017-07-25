Shoeaholics uses shoppable social content to attract new customers

Shoeaholics, part of the Kurt Geiger Group, is currently driving customer acquisition with shoppable social content on its website and social media channels.

The online designer outlet for footwear and accessories has teamed up with Curalate to boost brand engagement online and revenue potential from visual content, including user generated content found on social media platforms. Shoeaholics is utilising inspirational content it shares on Instagram and direct customers to its appropriate product pages on Shoeaholics.com, where users are able to purchase the featured items in an instant.

“Customers are responding well to our shoppable Instagram feed, with visits and clicks steadily growing,” said Anna Hobson, Social Media and Marketing Coordinator at Shoeaholics in a statement. “Facebook has always been our leading social revenue channel and we wanted to extend this success across other platforms. We are embedding social firmly into Shoeaholics’ sales strategy - the new technology is benefiting our business and changing the way shoppers behave.”

The outlet is also using Curalate to feature exciting user generated content on its website, including images created for the #ImAShoeaholic competition. Shoeaholics currently features a dedicated gallery of interactive shoppable content which helps consumers discover new products. “Bringing social and commerce together is smart business,” added Apu Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Curalate. “Using images and videos designed for social in digital commerce environments enables retailers not just to sell more, but also to celebrate their customers.”

Photos: Shoeaholics