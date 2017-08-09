Shop Direct launch hub in London

Shop Direct, head of digital retailers Littlewoods and Very have opened their new London office hub: Sky Victoria.

Situated at 111 Buckingham Palace Road, the 25,000 square foot hub will house 250 new and current colleagues from IT, E-commerce and Data Science.

Designed by SpaceInvader Design, the space features collaboration spaces, product showrooms, wireless technology as well as a tree-lined catwalk. Used to complement Shop Direct’s head office in Liverpool, the space keeps in mind ecommerce and personalisation while leaving space for expansion into advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and advanced IT capabilities.

The office will also make room for the recently launched V by Very brand, whilst commending the success of current brand Littlewoods with a wall of previous catalogues as well as digital performance screens and relaxation spaces with daybeds and a games area.

Photos courtesy of Shop Direct