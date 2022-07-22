Shopify boosts app offering with new additions Printful and Airwallex

E-commerce customisation platform Shopify has announced two new additions to its app site and Shopify Plus, in a bid to boost its offering.

On-demand print app Printful, which is already available on Shopify, will be expanding its offer to the site’s Plus Certified App Programme in the hope of reaching enterprise-level businesses.

The company, which reported a 115 percent growth in its large consumer segment, said it is currently one of the most installed apps on Shopify, with many merchants recognising its on-demand model as a sustainable business solution.

Additionally, fintech platform Airwallex will also be joining Shopify’s app offering with its Airwallex Online Payments App to be made available for merchants.

The app consists of a payment acceptance solution that covers a wide range of global payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard and other international options allowing for cross-border payments.

Through the app, merchants can also receive settlements in over seven currencies, avoiding conversion fees.