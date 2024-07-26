Showroomprivé: H1 sales decline 4 percent

​​Showroomprivé recorded a GMV of 499 million euros, up 0.1 percent for the first six month period and a 4 percent decline in sales to 318.1 million euros, impacted by lower volumes in its historic business lines in France.

The company witnessed 50 percent growth at The Bradery, 62.8 percent increase in marketplace GMV, 11.7 percent in travel & leisure and 11.2 percent in its international business.

EBITDA declined to 1.6 million euros and net loss was 20.7 million euros.

Commenting on the first half results, David Dayan, co-founder and chairman and CEO of Showroomprivé, said in a release: "During the first half of 2024, Showroomprivé faced a challenging market environment, which resulted in less dynamic traffic and sales."

The company’s fashion segment reported growth benefiting from positive sport & lifestyle sales, though less than in previous quarters. The company said that the home segment experienced a very difficult start to the year, due to a lack of attractive offers. SRP Services recorded a 25 percent decline in sales, penalised by a drop in traffic and a general slowdown in marketing spending by brands and advertisers.

Sales from other activities, notably physical wholesale destocking of unsold goods and internet returns, totaled 4.2 million euros, down 1.7 million euros.