Showroomprivé in the red in 2025 as sales continue to decline

Paris - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe) announced on Wednesday a net loss of approximately 31 million euros (36.20 million dollars) and a 13 percent drop in its turnover for 2025. Its sales continue to decline in early 2026.

The flash sales player therefore remains in the red after a net loss of 133 million euros in 2024. In 2025, its turnover amounted to 559 million euros, a decrease of 13.5 percent.

The European group explains these poor results are mainly due to “increased competition with the development of ultra-fast fashion platforms in France” in the online retail market.

Reorganisation project

Initially scheduled for March 25, the group's annual results were postponed “due to the need to allow the auditors the necessary time to finalise their audit work”, Showroomprivé explained in March.

To face these headwinds, the group had said it was considering a reorganisation project that “could lead to up to 121 job cuts (11 percent of its workforce, editor's note) for economic reasons during the second quarter of 2026”.

It also sold its majority stake in the fashion platform The Bradery in December “for a value of 22 million euros”. Furthermore, Showroomprivé is renegotiating its bank debt of 40 million euros and its repayment has been extended by two years as part of a conciliation protocol signed in January.

Its CEO, David Dayan, stated in the press release that in this “changing market”, Showroomprivé has “embarked on a profound transformation”. This includes the “refocusing on higher-value offers, (the) ramp-up of (their) growth drivers, the overhaul of (their) commercial organisation, acceleration on data, technology and AI.” “Our 2025 results reflect this transition phase”, Dayan added.

However, in the first quarter of 2026, its turnover continued to fall (-5.78 percent) to 105.3 million euros. Founded in 2006 and based in France, Showroomprivé is a European player in online flash sales specialising in fashion and collaborating with more than 3,000 brands.