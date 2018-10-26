Showroomprivé manages to post Q3 revenue growth of 1.8 percent

In the third quarter of 2018, revenues from Internet activities, the core of the company's business, Showroomprivé said amounted to 134.2 million euros (152.5 million dollars), up 3 percent at constant scope, while total growth was 1.8 percent, corresponding to 136.7 million euros (155 million dollars) total net revenue. The company added that this revenue growth follows an 8 percent expansion in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting the initiatives taken under the "2018- 2020 Performance" plan.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Thierry Petit and David Dayan, co-founders and co-CEOs of Showroomprivé said in a statement: "This third quarter is satisfying, because, in market conditions described by professionals as lacklustre, our Internet business grew by 3 percent. This positive consolidation underscores the ongoing success of our "2018-2020 Performance" plan set in motion at the beginning of the year."

The company further said that growth is sustained in geographical terms by both French and international markets though conditions in the fashion market were disappointing for all players in the third quarter due to various external market factors, notably the persistence of a long and late hot summer, which disrupted buying habits.

Over the third quarter, the number of buyers grew by 1.5 percent to 1.4 million, with revenue per buyer roughly stable (-0.4 percent). The engagement of the group's members, the company added, is reflected in a 0.9 percent increase in the number of orders per buyer, and 1.3 percent decrease in the average basket to 38.3 euros (43.5 dollars).