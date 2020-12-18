Showroomprivé raises Ebitda outlook for 2020

European online retailer Showroomprivé, following an excellent year-end performance in line with the trend observed over the past two quarters, has raised its 2020 Ebitda target to be over 30 million euros from close to 20 million euros as previously announced.

The company said, during the fourth quarter, traditionally the strongest of the year, sales benefited from the pre-Christmas sales surge amid a favourable environment for e-commerce. Since the beginning of 2020, around 3,000 partner brands associated themselves with the company, enabling over 30 percent growth against 2019 and a very strong retention rate.

This performance, the company added, is driven by the favourable environment for e-commerce linked to the health crisis as well as the rewards of the 2018-2020 Performance Plan rolled out in order to optimise all key corporate functions: greater selectivity with regards to the product offering, logistics rationalisation, the development of the drop-shipping and control of operating and marketing expenses.